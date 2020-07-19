Kanye West to drop his tenth studio album 'DONDA' on July 24

Kanye West on Saturday announced the July 24 release of his highly anticipated tenth studio album 'DONDA'.

In a now deleted tweet, the 43-year-old rapper attached what appeared to be a complete track list, consisting of a total of 20 songs.



West's tweeted - and then deleted - announcement comes nearly a week after the release of the impending album's title track 'DONDA'.

The album's name and title track make reference to the rapper's late mother Donda West, who passed away in 2007 at the age of 58 due to complications caused by a cosmetic procedure.



DONDA leads with the track of the same name, followed by 24, 'I Feel Terrific', 'Futur Bounce', 'Keep My Spirit Alive', 'Lord I Need You', 'Off The Grid', 'SKMRRR', 'In God's Country', and 'God's Country'.



The second half of the track list consists of 'Welcome To My Life', 'Up From The Ashes', 'Tell The Vision', the already released song 'Wash Us In The Blood' (featuring Travis Scott), 'Everything', 'New Body', 'old The Line', 'Praise God', Life Of The Party', and the final track Hurricane.

'In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday,' wrote West last Sunday, as he unveiled the song and coinciding music video to his nearly 30million Twitter followers.