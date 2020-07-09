Song featuring Jannat Mirza to release on Friday

A song featuring Jannt Mirza would release on Friday, the TikToker said on Thursday, days after TikToker Areeka Haq appeared in Asim Azhar news song "Tum Tum".

Jannat Mirza, who is the most followed TikToker in the country, is collaborating with Bilal Saeed's music label for a song titled "Shayar" by Sarmad Qadeer.

According to Jannat Mirza, the song will be released on Friday 10 July.

