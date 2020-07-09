close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 9, 2020

Song featuring Jannat Mirza to release on Friday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 09, 2020

A song featuring Jannt Mirza  would release on Friday, the TikToker said on Thursday, days after TikToker Areeka Haq appeared in Asim Azhar news song "Tum Tum".

Jannat Mirza, who is the most followed TikToker in the country, is collaborating with Bilal Saeed's music label for a song titled "Shayar" by Sarmad Qadeer.

According to Jannat Mirza, the song will be released on Friday 10 July.

