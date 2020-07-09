Britney Spears reveals her three wishes: Video

Britney Spears has graced her fans with a quick Q&A video Wednesday, revealing that her three wishes would be 'love, happiness and a world supply of designer clothes.'

The Grammy winner has recently sparked concern among her admirers, as #FreeBritney has begun to trend again.

The 38-year-old rocked a cropped floral pleasant blouse, as she prefaced: 'So, a lot of my fans have been asking me a lot of questions during my comments. I listened, and so now, I'm going to answer all of your questions.'

She first answered the question of her favorite song: 'My favorite song is Toxic, that I've done. And I have no idea what my favorite song in the whole world is.'



She then revealed her favorite vacation spot: 'My favorite place to visit is Hawaii and Turks and Caicos. Turks and Caicos is a little bit more jungley and more tropical.'



The 'Baby One More Time' artist vacationed in Hawaii back in February with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, and she enjoyed a getaway last June to Turks and Caicos with mom Lynne, 65.

Britney flashed an adorably giddy smile as she stated: 'What's my favorite food? It's a chili hot dog.'



The lighthearted video comes as a Change.org petition has garnered more than 82,000 signatures to let her hire a lawyer to get her out of her conservatorship.