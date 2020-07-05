Farhan Saeed pays rich tribute to religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel

Pakistani singer and actor Farhan Saeed has paid rich tribute to religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel and recognized his ongoing services for Pakistan.



As part of his tribute to living legends, the Naam-e-Wafa singer turned to Instagram and shared some throwback photos of Maulana Tariq and wrote, “No amount of gratitude is enough to thank Maulana Tariq Jameel for his ongoing service the country.”

Sharing his personal experience, Farhan said, “During my university days, I would often hear from my friends about the brilliance of Maulana Tariq Jameel. His oratory was said to be very powerful. But it was only when I heard his sermon in person that I discovered the glory in Maulana sahab's masterful eloquence, and realized the true meaning of preaching.”

“Personal interactions with Maulana sahab have made me realise that the essence of Islam is rooted in simplicity. His engaging and interacting way of preaching is a gift to us all,” the actor further said.



“Maulana Sahab is on my list of #LivingLegends for so many reasons. He did not appear on television straight up - he first won people's hearts and their respect. And it was then upon his followers persuasion that he began televising his message that is testimony to the fact that there is harmony in our deen and dunya,” he elaborated.

“No amount of gratitude is enough to thank Maulana Tariq Jameel for his ongoing service the country. May the Almighty always bless him with all His bounties – Aameen,” Farhan said before signing off.