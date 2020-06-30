Kate Middleton and Prince William have a strict set of 'family rules': report

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly have a strict set of 'family rules', including bans on shouting and watching TV before dinner.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have adopted a 'chat sofa' instead of a 'naughty step' as part of their unique parenting style which never allows the children to go to bed angry, according to a media outlet.

Shouting is 'absolutely off limits' for royal couple and their three children. Instead they are encouraged to share what is upsetting them and talk about their feelings so the family can move forward.

Kate and William have reportedly decided to apply the rule to themselves to present a 'united front' to the young royals.



"The children are encouraged to talk about their feelings," according to report.

"There is no question of one parent saying 'no' and the other saying 'yes' later on as Kate and William want to present a unified parental front to their children."



It added: "They express their concerns over school subjects, a swimming class, a tricky ballet manoeuvre, a missed tennis rally, or seeing children starving on a TV ad."



The 'emotional coaching' is key to the royal couple's parenting style.