When Angelina Jolie radiated at Cannes flaunting her baby bump alongside Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were known to be one of Hollywood's finest power-couples back when they were blissfully married.

The duo gave major couples whenever they made an appearance together and the similar happened when Angelina walked the red carpet, alongside then-husband and actor Brad, while proudly flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful green gown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2008.

The Salt actress commanded all the attention from around had all eyes set on her as soon as she hit the red carpet and descended it, wearing a Max Azria’s olive green maternity gown.

The ravishing actress radiated in her gorgeous outfit, that featured a plunging neckline, looking like a goddess.

Take a look at Angelina and Brad's pictures here

Angie's spectacular appearance came when she was expecting her twins Vivienne and Knox.

In an interview recently, the Oscar-winner revealed the experience of raising racially diverse children.

Talking to Harper's Bazaar, the actress criticised systemic anti-black racism which she said affects her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt.

“A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter – or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin colour – is intolerable,” the Maleficent star told the magazine.

“We need to progress beyond sympathy and good intentions to laws and policies that actually address structural racism and impunity," she added.