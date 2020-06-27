Ariana Grande thanks fans, friends for birthday wishes

US singer Ariana Grande, who turned 27 on Friday, has extended gratitude to the fans and friends for their love and greetings.



The Side To Side singer turned to Instagram and shared a short video to thanks her fans and friends.

She wrote, “thanks for the birthday wishes :).”

The singer celebrated her 27th birthday in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Also, a day before her birthday, Ariana Grande made her relationship public as she cuddled up with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an Instagram post.

Later, she also shared more photos and video clips of Gomez in her Instagram story.

Rumours were abuzz since February that Ariana Grande is in a relationship with real estate agent Dalton Gomez when the lovebirds were first seen together.

According to media reports, Ariana and Gomez have been spending quality time together in quarantine.