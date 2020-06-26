Charming duo Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were spotted picking up a takeout lunch at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Thursday.



Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 52, are one of Hollywood's most enduring couples, with the pair celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary this week.



The 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress cut a stylish figure in a sleek white blazer and a straw hat when she emerged from Ferrarini Cafe.

Keith also shared a candid moment of the couple together - except his post included a photo from the couple's private archives.

The sweet picture Keith uploaded shows himself and Nicole in casual clothing, jumping in the air together, on a sandy beach beside the ocean.

"Happy Anniversary Baby!!!!! 14 years.... and i feel like your boyfriend in ALL the right ways!!!!" Keith wrote alongside the image.



They first met at the G'Day USA Gala in LA in 2005. Nicole has previously admitted that their connection definitely wasn't love at first sight, but more of a slow burn.

The Aussie expats were married in Sydney's Manly in 2006 - and their only regret is that their paths didn't cross sooner.





