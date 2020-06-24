Mohib Mirza shares heartbreaking information about his daughter: 'Hope to see you soon'

Pakistani actor Mohib Mirza shared a heartbreaking piece of information about his daughter on the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday.



The actor posted a picture with his adorable daughter on Instagram, revealing that he does not know her whereabouts.

"I wish i knew the whereabouts, i pray and hope to see you soon my love my daughter meissa," the actor captioned the picture.

Mohib Mirza had revealed last year during a chat show with Ahsan Khan that he and wife Aamina Sheikh are no longer together.



The couple had decided to split after 14 years of marriage over personal differences.

Mohib and Aamina had gotten married in 2005. They were blessed with a baby girl named Meissa Mirza on August 2015. She remains their only child.