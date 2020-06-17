David Beckham to appear on 'Peaky Blinders'?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reports are doing the rounds on social media that former football star David Beckham might have a cameo appearance on Peaky Blinders.
Speculating started after actor Paul Anderson shared a picture from the sets of the show.
Paul who plays Arthur Shelby Jr in the Cillian Murphy starrer show, shared a a picture of the Shelby brothers and tagged David Beckham, Guy Richie and Bella Thorne.
The former footballer is a huge fan of Peaky Blinders and had visited the set during the filming of season five.
"‘Ciao bella, looks like he is somewhere in Small Heath getting ready for S6 @peakyblindersofficial @bellathorne @guyritchie @davidbeckham @peakyblindersofficial @lukashaas,’ read caption of the photo shared by Paul.