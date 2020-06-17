David Beckham to appear on 'Peaky Blinders'?

Reports are doing the rounds on social media that former football star David Beckham might have a cameo appearance on Peaky Blinders.

Speculating started after actor Paul Anderson shared a picture from the sets of the show.

Paul who plays Arthur Shelby Jr in the Cillian Murphy starrer show, shared a a picture of the Shelby brothers and tagged David Beckham, Guy Richie and Bella Thorne.



The former footballer is a huge fan of Peaky Blinders and had visited the set during the filming of season five.

"‘Ciao bella, looks like he is somewhere in Small Heath getting ready for S6 @peakyblindersofficial @bellathorne @guyritchie @davidbeckham @peakyblindersofficial @lukashaas,’ read caption of the photo shared by Paul.



