Wed Jun 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 17, 2020

David Beckham to appear on 'Peaky Blinders'?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 17, 2020

Reports are doing the rounds on social media that former  football star  David Beckham might have a cameo  appearance on Peaky Blinders.

 Speculating started after actor Paul Anderson shared a picture from the sets of the show.

Paul who plays Arthur Shelby Jr in the Cillian Murphy starrer show, shared a a picture of the Shelby brothers and tagged David Beckham, Guy Richie and Bella Thorne.

The former footballer is a huge fan of Peaky Blinders and had visited the set during the filming of season five.

"‘Ciao bella, looks like he is somewhere in Small Heath getting ready for S6 @peakyblindersofficial @bellathorne @guyritchie @davidbeckham @peakyblindersofficial @lukashaas,’ read caption of the photo shared by Paul.


