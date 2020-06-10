Anna Kendrick recalls ‘traumatizing’ experience on ‘Twilight’ sets

Anna Kendrick during an interview with Vanity Fair said that she had initially been excited to bag a part

It looks like Twilight was a horror story not just for Robert Pattinson but other cast members too had been pretty much on the same boat.

Hollywood star Anna Kendrick opened up about how the experience of starring on the vampire fantasy films had been ‘traumatizing’ for her.

The 34-year-old Pitch Perfect star during an interview with Vanity Fair said that she had initially been excited to bag a part in the film but all the joy went down the drain once the cameras started rolling.

In the video, Kendrick described the experience as a “traumatic bonding event” for people "who survive a hostage situation.”

"The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable. And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone.'”

“Although, it was also kind of bonding. There was something about it, like if you go through some trauma event,” she said.

"Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life,” she added.

Kendrick had essayed the role of, Bella’s best friend Jessica Stanley in the films. “The second movie, for whatever reason the weather wasn’t quite as intense and I think that’s sort of where we all got to know each other a little bit better.”

She said further that the films “all sort of blended into one at some point, because my whole job was to just go, like, ‘This family of very pale people who we never see eating. They’re really weird, right?'”

Regarding the final film Breaking Dawn Part 2, Kendrick said: "You’re in like half-frozen mud in what was the final scene of filming for everybody. I get to come in and work for a week or two and everybody else has been giving their blood, sweat and tears to the project for months. I show up at the end and I’m like ‘Guys, we did it! Its over!'”