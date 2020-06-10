Sakina Samo deletes her Twitter account

Legendary Pakistani actress-director Sakina Samo, who was reportedly tested positive for coronavirus a few days back, has deleted her Twitter account.



Before deactivating her microblogging site account, Sakina, in a tweet, had requested the fans and followers not to tag her any news regarding Covid-19 on social media.

Earlier, Sakina Samo had rubbished reports of her passing away after contracting the coronavirus.

Turning to her social media, the producer rubbished the news making rounds about her passing away due to COVID-19.