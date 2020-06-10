Kylie Jenner wishes her ‘best friend’ Stassie Baby on her 23th birthday

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner extended love and wishes to her best friend Stassie Baby, whose real name is Anastasia Karanikolaou, on her 23 birthday.



The make-up mogul turned to Instagram and shared flashback photos with Stassie and wrote, “happy birthday to my fairy 42 sister @stassiebaby!! you are the rarest of all time..”

“Truly a gift to this world & the best aunty to my babygirl [Stormi]. i can’t believe we are celebrating your 23rd birthday.”

“I cherish every year we’ve spent together and i thank God for putting you in my life. i wouldn’t be able to do it without you. i have your back till the end of time. today and every day.. we celebrate you.”

The fans and followers also showered love on the endearing post and wished Stassie on her 23th birthday.

Khloé Kardashian also dropped lovable comment to wish Stassie. She wrote, “Happy birthday Stass!!!”.

According to reports by some media outlets, Stassie Baby is currently self-isolating with Kylie Jenner at Kylie's $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion.