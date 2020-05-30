When Lady Gaga wreaked havoc for wearing $30million diamond necklace to a food outlet

Lady Gaga once left the prestigious Oscars Awards ceremony donning a precious jewellery item worth a whopping $30million, and headed towards her favourite food chain Taco Bell.

The singer revealed the incident during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show wherein she accidentally wore a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace to Taco Bell.



“I already thought I had too much security before I put that diamond on,” Gaga said. “And then I put that diamond on and I was like, ‘Am I the president?’”

"I didn’t know what was going to happen that night,” said the songtress, referring to the actual Oscar awards. “I was just so happy to be there.”



“When we left, I didn’t tell anyone and I still had the diamond on,” she continued.

“Tiffany’s started freaking out. They were like ‘she’s gone! She left with the diamond!’ I actually went to go hang out with Madonna at her manager’s house. And I got to the house and I was just chilling with Madonna while all these security guards were side-eyeing me from every corner of the room.”

“Every time I hugged someone, they would get a little closer to make sure it was still on.”

“And then I left and I really wanted to go to Taco Bell. All of a sudden the car got pulled over by Tiffany’s security and it was very politely removed from my neck," Gaga said stating that's how the matter defused.