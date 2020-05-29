Jennifer Lopez wows fans with her stunning moves: Video

Jennifer Lopez stunned fans with her moves as she rehearsed with her 'World Of Dance' co-star Derek Hough in a behind-the-scenes clip.



The 50-year-old singer donned a form-fitting black and white jumpsuit as she moved perfectly in sync with Derek in the promotional video.

J-Lo, in the video, can be seen flaunting her amazing dancing ranging from perfect side steps to her hypnotic hip moves to co-dancer's 'Coincidance'.



The clip was originally shared by Derek with the caption: 'This how @JLo and I greet each other,' before being re-posted by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing as J-Lo wore one of the brand's design in the video.

With her brunette tresses styled into an enormous mass of curls, with the video ending as Derek lifted her into the air with ease.



Earlier this week the star admitted she was 'heartbroken' after being forced to postpone her wedding to fiancé Alex Rodriguez due to the coronavirus pandemic.