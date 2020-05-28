Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's rare marriage pact dropped major hints about their split

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got divorced in 2005, after five years of enjoying marital bliss together, primarily because of the latter's cheating scandal with Angelina Jolie.

Right before their divorce, Pitt in a detailed interview with Vanity Fair, revealed about the marriage pact he and Aniston made to each other, that dropped major hints about their split.

"Jen and I always made a pact, that we'll see where this thing is going. I'm not sure it really is in our nature to be with someone for the rest of our lives, just because you made this pact. You keep going as long as you keep growing. When that dies, we do. But it constantly surprises me. Just when you think you've gotten all you can out of it, you get knocked upside the head. It's good fun," the Ad Astra star said.



He further stated that the couple still had that friendship which included a good laugh and going in and out depending on the dynamics and outside influences. While their relationship was "complicated," it's also what kept it "interesting."

"We're good at getting shit on the table. Then she tells other people and I get mad," he quipped.

Later, on Oprah Winfrey's show, Pitt revealed how he gets upset when Aniston dishes the personal aspects of their relationship to the media.







