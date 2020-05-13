‘The Crown’ will not feature Prince Charles’ leaked phone call to Camilla Parker-Bowles

Netflix royal drama The Crown will not tackle Prince Charles’ leaked infamous phone call to Camilla Parker-Bowles – who he was allegedly cheating with, on Princess Diana during the time.

In an interview with EW Live, Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles on the show, revealed he made sure the conversation, which has been referred to as Camillagate or Tampongate, would not be part of the Netflix series from Peter Morgan.

"When they offered me the role, one of my first questions was — I say questions, I think it was pretty much a statement — ‘We are not doing the tampon phone call,'" O'Connor said.

O’Conner also revealed that he did small indie projects before The Crown where he did "slightly dodgy characters."

"And this was my one chance for my parents to see something with no shame and there's no way I was going to scuttle that by talking about tampons on Netflix," he said.

The show will also not be touching upon Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to the BBC, The Crown executive producer Suzanne Mackie told PA that the most recent late 2019 and 2020 royal headlines are safe from getting dramatized.

"To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day," Mackie said.