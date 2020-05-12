Queen Elizabeth to stay out of public eye 'indefinitely' amid coronavirus crisis

Queen Elizabeth will stay out of the eye of the general public 'indefinitely' at the Windsor Castle, say reports suggesting that the monarch will need to be extra cautious towarss her health because of old age.

While remaining in the hindsight, however, the Queen will still be the reigning monarch.

A royal source told Sunday Times, "The Queen won’t do anything which goes against the advice of people in her [age] category, and she’s going to take all the appropriate advice. There are discussions what we could do and couldn’t do come October.”



"The Queen continues to be busy and will follow appropriate advice on engagements," another source told Town & Country.



While the Queen will not be seen returning to the Buckingham Palace anytime soon, she will continue to shoulder her royal duties per usual, such as talking to UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

She was last seen in public alongside several members of her family at the Commonwealth Service on March 9. That day was the last public engagement for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as working members of the royal family.