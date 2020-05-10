close
Sun May 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 10, 2020

‘Nothing beats hearing I love you, Mommy’: Ayeza Khan on Mother’s Day

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 10, 2020
‘Nothing beats hearing I love you, Mommy,’ Ayeza Khan on Mother’s Day

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan shared an adorable photo with her daughter Hoorain on the Mother’s Day and extended love and wishes to all moms on this day.

The Mehar Posh star turned to Instagram and shared some dazzling photos with her daughter.

Ayeza Khan wrote, “Thank-you for everything that you do, everyday! Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful Moms.”

She captioned the other post, “Nothing beats hearing ‘I love you, Mommy’”

Ayeza went on to say “Happy Mother’s Day!”

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day!

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

Ayeza Khan is in self-isolation and spending quality time with family under lockdown.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently seen in romantic drama serial Mehar Posh.

Latest News

More From Entertainment