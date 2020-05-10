‘Nothing beats hearing I love you, Mommy,’ Ayeza Khan on Mother’s Day

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan shared an adorable photo with her daughter Hoorain on the Mother’s Day and extended love and wishes to all moms on this day.



The Mehar Posh star turned to Instagram and shared some dazzling photos with her daughter.

Ayeza Khan wrote, “Thank-you for everything that you do, everyday! Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful Moms.”

She captioned the other post, “Nothing beats hearing ‘I love you, Mommy’”



Ayeza went on to say “Happy Mother’s Day!”



Ayeza Khan is in self-isolation and spending quality time with family under lockdown.



On the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently seen in romantic drama serial Mehar Posh.