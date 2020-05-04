Sajal Ali remembers Rishi Kapoor

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali remembered veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away last week.



The Alif actress remembered Rishi by sharing a video clip of the song Kahin Na Ja Aaj Kahin Mat Ja Phir Mile from his hit movie Bade Dil Wala (1983) on her Instagram Story.

Earlier, Sajal turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Rishi and Sridevi from one of their films and prayed for the departed souls.

She wrote, “Rest In Peace” with broken heart emoji.



Sajal was also shocked and saddened over the demise of Irrfan Khan.

The actress, who is in self-isolation with husband amid coronavirus pandemic, wrote, “Shocked and sad! What a brilliant actor he was. Rest In Peace.”



