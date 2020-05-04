close
Mon May 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 4, 2020

Sajal Ali remembers Rishi Kapoor

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 04, 2020
Sajal Ali remembers Rishi Kapoor

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali remembered veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away last week.

The Alif actress remembered Rishi by sharing a video clip of the song Kahin Na Ja Aaj Kahin Mat Ja Phir Mile from his hit movie Bade Dil Wala (1983) on her Instagram Story.

Earlier, Sajal turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Rishi and Sridevi from one of their films and prayed for the departed souls.

View this post on Instagram

Rest In Peace

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

She wrote, “Rest In Peace” with broken heart emoji.

Sajal was also shocked and saddened over the demise of Irrfan Khan.

The actress, who is in self-isolation with husband amid coronavirus pandemic, wrote, “Shocked and sad! What a brilliant actor he was. Rest In Peace.”


Latest News

More From Entertainment