Mehwish Hayat pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has paid rich tribute to Bollywood legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday at the age of 67.



Taking to Twitter shortly after the demise of Rishi Kapoor, the Load Wedding actress wrote, “The entertainment industry has lost another stalwart, another legend.”

“2020 is turning out to be one screwed up year. Proves the fragility of life .. how temporary it is and that we should cherish, value and love those around us while they're still with us.. RIP #RishiKapoor,” she further wrote.

Within two days, Bollywood has suffered a major blow with the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday a day after he was rushed to the hospital as he suffered breathing difficulty.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Indian actor Irrfan Khan passed away after battling with cancer.