Drake makes big announcement about his latest album

Rapper Drake has left his fans in raptures as he announced that his new album will be released this summer



The chart-topping star had more good news for fans as he also revealed he is sharing new music on Friday, with Dark Lane Demo Tapes set to include a mix of leaked tracks and new songs.



The Canadian singer made the announcement on Instagram, writing: "Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 soon."

Drake's new album will be a follow-up to 2018's 'Scorpion' and comes hot on the heels of his latest hit single 'Toosie Slide', which reached number two in the UK singles chart.

Drake has already confirmed the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the new record.

Last month, the 33-year-old appeared as a virtual guest on Diddy's fundraiser and said he had been working on the as-yet-untitled album for "a while," saying he is "hyped" by it so far.

