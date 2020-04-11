Ezra Miller could be removed as the Flash after viral video of him choking a woman

It looks like Hollywood actor Ezra Miller has called for his own doomsday after the recent video of him went viral showing him chocking a woman.

Now, latest intel on the incident suggests that the Perks of Being a Wallflower may be in for some major consequences for his actions as word on the street is that the video may ends things for him with Warner Bros.

After the video started circulating online, fans had been demanding that the actor be ripped off his role as the Flash. And soon after that, reports are suggesting that the movie may be getting cancelled altogether.

Resident scooper at the Lords of the Long Box, Mikey Sutton stated that the video of him assaulting a female fan is getting taken quite seriously by the studio.

It has also been rumoured that an investigation is currently in place against the actor to probe the entire incident that took place. However, the news has yet to be confirmed by official sources.

In the footage that was earlier making rounds, the actor could be seen choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland and a source at the establishment, Prikið Kaffihús, has also given a confirmation to Variety about the incident.

The insider told Variety that this was a serious altercation that took place with the actor soon getting escorted off the premises following the incident.

The video, spanning over seven seconds shows the man identified as Miller, addressing a woman, and saying: “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?”

He then proceeds to grab her by the throat, pushing her to the ground. All the while the woman could be seen jokingly preparing herself for a brawl and smiling.

The individual filming the video, cuts it off abruptly saying, “Woah, bro. Bro,” after Miller throws the woman on the ground.