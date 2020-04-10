Former PML-N MNA Babar Nawaz latest politician to test positive for COVID-19

HARIPUR: PML-N leader and former member of the National Assembly, Babar Nawaz Khan, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The PML-N leader had been suffering from severe fever and respiratory problems from the last two days after which his samples were sent to PIMS hospital Islamabad from district hospital Haripur.



The test report from PIMS hospital received today confirmed Babar Nawaz has been infected with coronavirus.

The former MNA is currently being quarantined at home and suffering from respiratory problems.



Pakistan has a total of 4,700 confirmed coronavirus cases with 1,214 in Sindh, 2,208 Punjab, 620 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 220 Balochistan, 118 Islamabad , 215 Gilgit-Baltistan, and 33 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The country has reported 68 deaths from the pandemic with the 22 in KP and Sindh each, while have been reported in Balochistan, three in GB, 18 Punjab, and one in ICT.



Last month, Sindh Education Minister and PPP leader Saeed Ghani had recovered from coronavirus a week after he was tested positive, saying his "test report came out negative". Back when it was confirmed that he had the virus, he had said he did not feel any symptoms and felt healthy but had isolated himself.