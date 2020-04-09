Meghan Markle's movies rated best to worst

Documentary 'Elephant' has seen mixed reviews from critics as Meghan Markle starred the sole narrator for the feature-length film.

The Duchess of Sussex recorded the voiceover for Disney Plus documentary 'Elephant', which saw mixed reviews from critics.

The filmmakers reportedly requested Meghan do the voiceover, and she recorded it in the UK in autumn 2019. The nature documentary before she and Prince Harry announced their plans to leave the Royal Family.



Following its release, it had mixed reviews from viewers, deeming it from "cringe" to "her best performance".



Disneynature: Elephant (2020)



So far Meghan's most successful film, according to reports, is 'Disneynature: Elephant' which dropped on Disney Plus last week.

It follows a family of real-life African elephants as they make the epic journey of their ancestors.

Its Tomato meter score is an impressive 81%, while its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is an even more impressive 84%.

Dater's Handbook (2016)

In her final movie before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan starred in another Hallmark production, Dater's Handbook which was released in 2016.

She stars as Cassandra, a high-flying professional who also happens to be unlucky in love.

Random Encounters (2013)

For a period of time, Meghan was frequently cast as playing party girls in TV series and in the film Random Encounters which came out in 2013.

She played the character Mindy, who is friends with the main character Laura.

It follows Laura and the second protagonist Kevin as they each struggle to make it in Hollywood.

Remember Me (2010)



In 2010, the future wife of Prince Harry played a barmaid called Megan in the film 'Remember Me'.

She briefly spoke to the protagonist Tyler (Robert Pattinson) as she served him a drink.

The story follows Tyler, a rebellious young man in New York City, has had a strained relationship with his father ever since tragedy separated their family.

Deceit (2007)



In this film, Meghan played the character, Gwen, an outlying acquaintance to the main character who engaged in serviceable noir-influenced power struggles.

It followed the story of a man who enters into a dangerous extramarital affair, only to find that nobody is who they appear to be.

It was a small movie, released in Hungary, and although didn't receive a rating from a Rotten Tomato critic, it was scored an average of 43% from the website's users.

A Lot Like Love (2005)

Meghan's first appearance in a film was playing a "hot girl" in A Lot Like Love, where she appeared onscreen for less than a minute.

Her role was as a background actor, with IMBD writing on its website that her credit was as a "hot girl".

The film is about two characters called Oliver and Emily, who, although they are initially attracted to each other, decide that they are not meant to be.

They bump into each other in a coffee shop and their love blossoms from there.



The film still hasn't received a direct review from Rotten Tomatoes but has an average score of 39% from the website's users.