Jameela Jamil reminds the world to go easy on their bodies during lockdown

With panic and anxiety skyrocketing in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, a number of people are calming their nerves by stress-eating.

And if gaining weight is something that has become an added worry for you during these catastrophic times, then British actor Jameela Jamil is here to remind you to cut yourself some slack.

Turning to her social media, the 34-year-old actor put forth a reminder for her fans and followers to not be perturbed by the number on their weighing scales.

"Lot of DMs about body image [expletive]. Lots of toxic influencers showing airbrushed photos and perpetuating weight loss rhetoric, as well as freaking people out about their weight gain from no exercise and dietary changes,” she said.

"Listen, try to just love your body for what it does, not for how it looks. Loving how it looks is too hard for some who need to unlearn all their self-hatred,” she continued.

"Think of it as an amazing machine if you can. Even if it doesn’t work in all the ways you wish it would. Love what it can do. And know even thin actresses are covered in lumps and bumps and stretch marks. You just forget that because of [expletive] airbrushing,” she added.



"Don’t worry about losing weight right now in this moment... just survive,” she concluded.

The Misery Index actor has several times in the past spoken up against unrealistic beauty standards and toxic body images getting promoted that have given birth to a number of mental health issues amongst people.