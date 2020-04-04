Jennifer Aniston calls herself an 'agoraphobe': 'Staying at home is not a challenge'

The world may be busy fighting the isolation blues while in quarantine, for Jennifer Ansiton, being confined within the premises of her home has been no challenge.

During an online interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the 51-year-old Friends actor admitted that while the present situation is nothing less than a ‘nightmare’, one thing she is certainly grateful for is all the extra time she is getting at home.

"How long has it been since you have left your house?” Jimmy asked.

“It has been, today’s Thursday, today’s three weeks,” Jennifer answered.

“You like to be in the house by yourself,” Jimmy noted.

Responding to the observation, the Murder Mystery actor revealed: “I’m a born agoraphobe. This is kind of a dream…not a dream it’s obviously a nightmare. But, me personally, it’s not been that much of a challenge,” she said.

“The most challenging thing is watching news and, you know, trying to digest that.” When asked how often she’s been watching the news, Jen shared she’s been doing a “checkin in the morning and then a checkin in the evening,” she added.