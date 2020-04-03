Kourtney Kardashian makes shocking decision after explosive fight with Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has shocked her fans after making a massive decision about filming reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, post an explosive physical fight with sister Kim Kardashian on-air.

Detailing how she does not enjoy being a celebrity, Kourtney has decided to quit the reality-based TV show, and announced taking a step back from filming.

"I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow," Kourtney shared with the KUWTK camera. "I think just now when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that."

Opening up about the feud she had with Kim and Khloe, in the brand new episode of the show, Kourtney said, “I'm definitely disappointed in myself. I don't think that my response was matching up with what her exact comment was. Being violent isn't the answer, but it was just the build-up of years and months and everything."

Admitting that the show has caused a lot of emotional turmoil within her, Kourtney added, "I do feel like part of it is my own thing. Like, I was anxious about filming this season because it doesn't make me happy," Kourtney admitted while fighting back tears.

"I don't want to miss out on time with my kids and it's not worth it," she concluded.