Here's is how Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande,other celebs are helping people amid virus crisis

Coronavirus has killed thousands of people across the world and rendered millions of people jobless after governments imposed lockdowns in many countries.

Celebrities are coming forward to help those whose livelihoods have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Singer Taylor Swift has sent cash to some of her fans and Rihanna donated $6 million to support such people.



Swift and fellow pop star Ariana Grande have quietly handed out thousands of dollars to fans in dire straits. R&B singer Lizzo donated lunches to hospitals to thank medical staff for their work.

Rihanna and Jay-Z donated $2 million to help undocumented workers, the children of health workers and first responders, and the homeless. Rihanna’s foundation donated a further $5 million to a range of relief efforts.

A televised Concert for America on Sunday, with musicians filming themselves singing from home, raised nearly $8 million for coronavirus relief. Lady Gaga sported sweatpants. Country singer Tim McGraw sat on the diving board of a pool at his Nashville home.



A spoof video of celebrities in quarantine made by a now-out-of-work Louisiana wedding photographer has attracted more than 12 million views in a week.



Britney Spears, who last week re-posted a message calling for the redistribution of wealth and for workers to support each other.

