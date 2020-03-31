'Fake account alert!' Danielle Spencer exposes her Instagram imposter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Australian actor Russell Crowe's ex-wife Danielle Spencer has exposed her Instagram imposter.
The 50-year-old glamorous lady has alerted fans and loved ones by sharing a photo of the wannabe account with a lengthy note on 'Fake account alert'.
Danielle Spencer's enviable life has caught the attention of an impostor, who has recently been targeting the singer's family and fans.
'There is a fake account on Instagram that is sending weird private messages to people,' Danielle captioned the post.
