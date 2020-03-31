'Fake account alert!' Danielle Spencer exposes her Instagram imposter

Australian actor Russell Crowe's ex-wife Danielle Spencer has exposed her Instagram imposter.

The 50-year-old glamorous lady has alerted fans and loved ones by sharing a photo of the wannabe account with a lengthy note on 'Fake account alert'.

Danielle Spencer's enviable life has caught the attention of an impostor, who has recently been targeting the singer's family and fans.

'There is a fake account on Instagram that is sending weird private messages to people,' Danielle captioned the post.







