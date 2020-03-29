close
Sat Mar 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 29, 2020

John Callahan, ‘All My Children’ star, dies at 66

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 29, 2020

John Callahan - a soap opera star on 'All My Children' - died on Saturday after suffering a a massive stroke at his home in Palm Desert, Calif. He was 66.

“May flights of angels wing you to your rest, my dear friend,” Callahan’s ex-wife and former AMC screen partner, Eva La Rue, shared on Instagram. 

She continued: "Your bigger-than-life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

The two enjoyed married life  from 1996 to 2005, and have an 18-year-old daughter, Kaya McKenna.

May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! “Johnny Numbers”, my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to “Yesterday”)... Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan. ️️️️️

Callahan played Edmund Grey on “All My Children” from 1992 to 2006, and appeared in more than 350 episodes. He also starred on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” as Dr. Baker from 2008 until 2010. He also appeared on “General Hospital,” “Santa Barbara,” “Falcon Crest,” “Watch Over Me” and “Ladies of the Lake.”

