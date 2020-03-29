John Callahan, ‘All My Children’ star, dies at 66

John Callahan - a soap opera star on 'All My Children' - died on Saturday after suffering a a massive stroke at his home in Palm Desert, Calif. He was 66.



“May flights of angels wing you to your rest, my dear friend,” Callahan’s ex-wife and former AMC screen partner, Eva La Rue, shared on Instagram.

She continued: "Your bigger-than-life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever."



The two enjoyed married life from 1996 to 2005, and have an 18-year-old daughter, Kaya McKenna.







Callahan played Edmund Grey on “All My Children” from 1992 to 2006, and appeared in more than 350 episodes. He also starred on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” as Dr. Baker from 2008 until 2010. He also appeared on “General Hospital,” “Santa Barbara,” “Falcon Crest,” “Watch Over Me” and “Ladies of the Lake.”

