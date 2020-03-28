Kubra Khan sends love to Mahira Khan as she feels anxiety kicking in

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has extended love and hugs to superstar Mahira Khan who is feeling anxious in self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak.



The Raees actor took to Instagram and wrote, “Dear anxiety, be kind ffs. Your long time lover,X”.

Commenting on this, the Alif actress said, “Ah. I relate to this. I don’t know about corona yet but Anxiety is really screwing with me rn.”



She further wrote, “Sending love and hugs your way! We’ll get through this.”

Earlier, Mahira Khan had said that we must take care of those who are underprivileged and spread awareness, give them paid leaves and make their lives easier as the nation fights the coronavirus pandemic.

The Superstar actor took to Twitter and wrote, “If you are educated, if you can survive a month without work or in a position of power/privilege then this battle is yours more than anyone else’s!”.

She also urged her fans to "be kinder than usual, be kinder than you feel. At this point when we are all at home and worried, anxiety runs high. Think about those who already suffer from other health ailments - physical and mental."