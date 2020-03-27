Ayeza Khan looks elegant in BTS photo from ‘Mehar Posh’

Pakistan’s leading actress Ayeza Khan looked nothing short of a vision in a behind the scenes photo from her upcoming drama serial Mehar Posh.



The adorable photo was shared on Instagram by Ayeza Khan’s husband Danish Taimoor, who will share the screen with her in Mehar Posh.

The drama serial will be aired on Geo Entertainment soon.

Earlier, Ayeza Khan had revealed the name her upcoming romantic drama serial in which she will star alongside husband Danish Taimoor.



Ayeza took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo from behind the scenes of the drama and disclosed its name.

She captioned it "Mehar-Posh” adding that the serial will be soon making its way to small screens.