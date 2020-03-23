Sana Safinaz says co-owner hasn't tested positive for coronavirus

Sana Hashwani has not tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said Pakistani's popular clothing and accessories retailer Sana Safinaz on Monday while condemning the rumours that their CEO has contracted the illness.

The statement came a day after multiple social media users spread Sana's photos with claims that she has tested positive and is in critical condition.

Rejecting the rumours, Sana Safinaz has issued a statement and photos of her medical tests which she took for coronavirus.

Below is their complete statement:

"We are appalled with the way some people create false content at the expense of others. We are sharing Sana Hashwani's test results in order to dispel the rumours that she has COVID19.

Sana returned from the UK and took the test as a precaution so as not to endanger family members with compromised immunity. She rested negative but nonetheless placed herself under self-isolation as any sensible person returning from abroad should do at this time.

COVID-19 is a worldwide phenomenon and cannot be trivilaized in such an insensitive way.

The virus can affect anyone and it is our social moral and religious duty to fight against it in whichever way we can. Using another person's photograph is a gross violation of her privacy and an incredibly callous act. We wish everybody health and the courage not to make a bad situation worse by spreading uncalled for and unproductive slander.

Team Sana Safinaz."












