Six Sindh govt officers suspended over selfie with coronavirus patient

KARACHI: Six officers of Sindh government's revenue department were suspended with immediate effect on Sunday after a picture emerged in which they can be seen taking a selfie with a coronavirus patient, Geo News reported.

A notification from the office of the deputy commissioner Khairpur stated that six officers were suspended for taking the selfie with a coronavirus patient. The patient had recently returned from Iran.



The deputy commissioner directed the relevant authority to quarantine the officers for 14 days as a safety precaution against the spread of the infection.

The development comes as new cases of the novel coronavirus continue to emerge across the province and the country. Sindh is the worst-affected province in the country with over 300 cases reported so far.

Confirmed cases in Pakistan rise to 761

The province-wide break up of cases as of 08:40pm, March 22, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 761

• Sindh: 333

• Punjab: 222

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 31

• Balochistan: 108

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 11

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 55

• AJK: 01

Deaths: 04

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 03

• Sindh: 01

Globally, 186 countries have been affected, more than 12,000 people have died and more than 300,00 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, especially Italy, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases and deaths every day.