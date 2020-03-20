'It still feels unreal': Ahad Raza Mir on marrying Sajal Ali

Ahad Raza Mir on Friday shared an adorable picture with wife Sajal Ali, leaving their fans swooning over them.



The actor on Friday took to Instagram and posted the photo with a caption that read: "Still feels unreal".

The actor also put a heart emoji at the end.

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali recently got married in Abu Dhabi at a ceremony that was attended by the relatives and close friends of the couple.



