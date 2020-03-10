Ed Sheeran dedicates new tattoos to his future kids

Ed Sheeran always melts hearts with his magical voice, but this time he has done it with an adorable gesture for his future kids.

The "Shape of you" hitmaker, who is married to Cherry Seaborn, has added to his extensive collection of body tattoos a new print of rings on his back.

The singer reportedly plans to dedicate these rings tattoo to his future kids and will print each kid’s hand print inside each of them.

"Ed comes from a large Catholic family and he wants to have a house full of kids. He has had five intertwined circles put on his back that look a bit like the Olympic rings. He wants to put a tattoo of a palm print into each circle," a British newspaper quoted a source as saying.

The source also said the 29-year-old star's tattoo artist, Kevin Paul believes these tattoo inkings are personal to Sheeran.

Talking about Sheeran's body art, his tattoo artist said: "I agree with most of it, his tattoos aren't very good. And I take the p**s out of Ed all the time, when I'm with him, that they are s**t. They are! But every single thing that he's got is personal to him."