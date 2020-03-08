Humayun Saeed, Reema dance with SRK and Preity Zinta, video goes viral

Pakistani stars Reema Khan and Humayun Saeed were seen dancing at an award show with Indian celebrities Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in a throwback video doing rounds on social media.

The video is from Zee Cine Awards in 2005, where Reema can be seen grooving to a song from Preity and SRK’s movie Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Reema, clad in a purple kurta shalwar, begins dancing with Bollywood diva Preity, dressed in a mauve lehenga, before Humayun Saeed and SRK take the stage.

The two actors exchange a warm embrace and start dancing together with the ladies.

