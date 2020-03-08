Feroze Khan’s wife pens down heartfelt note for him on 2nd wedding anniversary

Former Pakistani actor Feroze Khan’s wife Syeda Alizey Fatima Raza has penned down a heartfelt note for the husband on the second wedding anniversary.



Sharing an adorable selfie with Feroze on Instagram, Syeda Alizey wrote, “Happy Second Anniversary!”

“I will always be in need of yourself; even if we are in 90’s and lose our memory; but still you will be the spark in my eyes. I will still recognise you and need you. #mashAllah #13rajab.”

The fans have showered love and extended greetings to the couple on their wedding anniversary.



Recently, Feroze Khan deleted his Instagram account and embarked on spiritual journey.

Days after deleting his Instagram account amid speculations that he has quit entertainment industry, the Khaani actor finally opened up about his decision.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the actor issued a statement for his fans who had been eagerly waiting for him to comment on whether he has really quit showbiz.

"My fans have been waiting for a statement from me. I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah,Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones," he tweeted.