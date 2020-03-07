Pakistani stage actress shot dead by husband

Pakistani stage actress was gunned down by her husband in Sahiwal after a quarrel on Saturday night, according to media reports.



According to a local channel, Roop Chaudhry, a renowned stage actress of Punjab, and her husband engaged in a quarrel as she returned after performing at a show in Sahiwal.

Later, the husband of the actress shot her dead and he himself also committed suicide with the same weapon.

Police have taken the bodies into custody for legal formalities.