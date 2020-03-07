Ayeza Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in this bridal outfit: See Pics

Pakistan versatile actress Ayeza Khan wowed fans with her stunning beauty as she shared a few snaps from a recent styling session on her Instagram page.

Apart from her stellar performances, the actress is also known for making fashion statements. She lent her beauty to this gorgeous bridal look that made her even more glamorous.



Ayeza is one of the beautiful and talented actresses in Pakistan. And she looks like a princess in this artistically hand crafted traditional attire, taking inspiration from flora and fauna. It was paired with dupatta which was infused with gotta and pearls that served her as a beauty elevator.

Ayeza's hair style was adorned with flowers to perfectly describe her personality.

Ayeza Khan will essay the role of 'Mehar' in her upcoming drama serial of Geo Entertainment, the actress has revealed.



Ayeza shared some dazzling behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming drama serial and the pictures have taken the internet by storm.



