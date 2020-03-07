close
Sat Mar 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 7, 2020

Ayeza Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in this bridal outfit: See Pics

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 07, 2020

Pakistan versatile actress Ayeza Khan wowed fans with her stunning beauty as she shared a few snaps from a recent styling session on her Instagram page.

Apart from her stellar performances, the actress is also known for making fashion statements. She lent her beauty to this gorgeous bridal look that made her  even more glamorous.

Ayeza is one of the beautiful and talented actresses in Pakistan. And she looks like a princess in this  artistically hand crafted traditional attire, taking inspiration from flora and fauna. It  was paired with dupatta which was infused with gotta and pearls that  served her as  a beauty elevator.

Ayeza's  hair style was  adorned with flowers to perfectly describe her personality.

Ayeza Khan will essay the role of 'Mehar' in her upcoming drama serial of Geo Entertainment, the actress has revealed.

Ayeza shared some dazzling behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming drama serial and the pictures have taken the internet by storm.


