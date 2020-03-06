'Mera Jism Meri Marzi': Slogan leaves celebrities, social media divided

The Islamabad High Court has cleared the last hurdle in the way of the Aurat March 2020 scheduled to be held on Sunday amid a raging debate on the placards and some of the slogans that were raised by participants of the gathering last year on International Women's Day.

Social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are flooded with comments and posts from both sides of the divide.

While there were multiple slogans that drew ire of section of the society, "Mera Jism , Meri Marzi" was one that stood out and became the focus of attention on social media.

Critics have used the slogans to corroborate their claims that Aurat March is aimed at targeting social and religious values of the country.

Dismissing the criticism, organizers of the event have interpreted it as an expression of women's right to their bodies.

As the debate intensified on social media, showbiz stars and musicians also couldn't help sit on the fence any longer and came forward with their opinions regarding the event.





The divide between celebrities was as obvious as among common folks, proving that the Aurat March 2020 has become a talking point across the country.

While some celebs openly supported the Aurat March, regardless of what slogans or placards were used by the participants of last year's march, others called for exercising caution with slogans that might divert attention from the real issues facing women.