Harry Styles reveals what he feels about Sir Paul McCartney

Harry Styles wants to follow the footsteps of Sir Paul McCartney who has defied the age factor and enthralled the audience by making music in his 70s.



The 'Falling' hitmaker was inspired by the 77-year-old music legend after watching him on stage in December. The singer is hoping that he can live up to Sir Paul status when he reaches his 70s.

Showering praise on the legendary rocker, the music star, in an interview, explained: "He clearly just loves it. You're like, 'Who ultimately do you want to be at the end of the day?' You don't want to be the guy who died. You don't want to be the guy who's like whacked out on drugs."



He explained: "You want to be the guy who's 70 and playing for three hours because he can and he wants to and everyone's loving it and he's having fun."



The 26-year-old previously revealed that Paul and his former band The Beatles had an impact on his music career, as he said a documentary about the late John Lennon inspired him to learn the piano.

Sir Paul McCartney’s solo debut album ‘McCartney’ is getting a special 50th anniversary release in time for Record Store Day next month.

The release will mark both Record Store Day 2020 - which takes place on April 18, the day the album hits shelves - and the 50th anniversary of the original.



Paul wrote every song and played every instrument on the album, with backing vocals provided by his then-wife Linda McCartney, whom he was married to until her death in 1998.