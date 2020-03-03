Gigi Hadid likes tweet flaying Kanye West for supporting Trump

Gigi Hadid has 'liked' a tweet which slams the fashion industry for landing talents to Kanye West who allegedly supports Trumps agenda of 'hate'.



The 24-year-old model, who is a friend of the Kardashians and Jenners, appeared to agree with a message which accused anyone contributing to Kanye's fashion and music empire of essentially producing 'right-wing propaganda'.



The tweet, which addressed to the fashion industry, said: "Just in case you forgot, Kanye West advocates for Donald Trump's administration,

And that gay-hating, poor person-hating, immigrant hating, woman-hating, trans-hating, animal and nature-hating, abortion-banning, sociopathic, genocidal agenda is the goody in each of your 'sunday service' gift bags.'

The message then went on to accuse anyone of working to support Kanye's products of putting lives at risk.

'Lending your talents to West's product campaigns and your caches to the normalization of his heinous message endangers the lives of gay people, women, poor, middle and working classes, and the environment itself.'





In 2016 after Trump won the election, Kanye angered fans when he declared on stage that he didn't cast a ballot but if he had voted it would've been for Trump.

