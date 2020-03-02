Yasir Hussain showers praise on wife Iqra Aziz, says a romantic verse on her beauty

The power couple of Pakistan's showbiz industry Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz never miss any opportunity to knock at fans' hearts with their loved-up social media posts.

As usual, Yasir Hussain wasted no time to showered praise on her beautiful wife Iqra Aziz who was slaying in red saree at a function of her fellow stars on Sunday.



Being inspired of Iqra's stunning look in red saree and high-end makeup, the actor became a poet and wrote a romantic line on his Instagram page to praise the Suno Chanda's actress.



Yasir shared the loved-up moment on social media with the caption: "aap ki aik nazar mery dil mai hazaron deep jala deti hai"











