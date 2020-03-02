close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
March 2, 2020

Yasir Hussain showers praise on wife Iqra Aziz, says a romantic verse on her beauty

Mon, Mar 02, 2020

The power couple of Pakistan's showbiz industry Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz never miss any opportunity to knock at  fans' hearts with their loved-up social media posts.

As usual, Yasir Hussain wasted no time to showered praise on her beautiful wife Iqra Aziz who was slaying in red saree at a function of her fellow stars on Sunday.

Being inspired of Iqra's stunning look in red saree and high-end makeup, the actor became a poet and wrote a romantic line on his Instagram page to praise the Suno Chanda's actress.

Yasir shared the loved-up moment on social media with the caption: "aap ki aik nazar mery dil mai hazaron deep jala deti hai"




