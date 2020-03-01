Pirates of the Caribbean: Zac Efron is not replacing Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow

Months after various reports claimed that Disney was looking for an actor to essay the role of Captain Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp has reportedly been brought back to Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

According to Disney Plus informer, Disney felt that Depp didn’t fit with their brand after the allegations on him surfaced.

The company was therefore looking for a replacement and was reported to have found Zac Efron as potential candidate for the role.

Depp fans were outraged when the news of Zac Efron replacing Johnny Depp as the Pirate broke, but now it seems that Disney has changed their mind.

After the truth behind Depp and actress Amber Heard surfaced, it seems that Disney is a bit more comfortable to call the actor back in.

Reports also suggest that talks to bring Depp back are still going on.

Rumours are also swirling that the next flick will cast a woman as the central role and Depp’s Captain Jack will simply be a surrogate.