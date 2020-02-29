close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 29, 2020

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot shares love with Captain Marvel's Brie Larson: See Pics

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 29, 2020

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot shared  gorgeous  photos of herself with 'Captain Marvel' actress Brie Larson  with the caption: "Make love ,Not war."

Gal Gadot,  who rose to fame with the release of Wonder Woman in 2017, has taken to her official Instagram account to share  photos of herself with Brie Larson at the 2020 Academy Awards. 

The  pictures carried the caption: "Make love. Not War," apparently, giving a  nod to the fact that many fans perceived the Marvel and DC films to be rivals.

Receiving critical acclaim and breaking box office records, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman quickly became one of, if the most, popular characters.

