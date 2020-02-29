Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot shares love with Captain Marvel's Brie Larson: See Pics

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot shared gorgeous photos of herself with 'Captain Marvel' actress Brie Larson with the caption: "Make love ,Not war."

Gal Gadot, who rose to fame with the release of Wonder Woman in 2017, has taken to her official Instagram account to share photos of herself with Brie Larson at the 2020 Academy Awards.

The pictures carried the caption: "Make love. Not War," apparently, giving a nod to the fact that many fans perceived the Marvel and DC films to be rivals.



Receiving critical acclaim and breaking box office records, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman quickly became one of, if the most, popular characters.









