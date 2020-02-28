Anmol Baloch's heavenly beauty in red dress tugs at fans heartstrings: See Pics

Pakistan's inspiring showbiz star Anmol Baloch, who is famous for her strong acting and charming beauty in the industry, seems to win internet with her charismatic personality as she recently shared breathtaking photos of herself from brother's wedding.

Sharing her latest photos, that appear to be a warning to all other charming celebrities of Pakistan's entertainment industry, Baloch widened her fan base as her admirers lauded her grace in red embroidered dress.

Taking to her Instagram page , the model-cum-actress posted some stunning photos of herself that received a massive applause from fans within hours.



