Cara Delevingne fires back at Justin Bieber for blocking, ranking her

Hailey Bieber’s famous friend Cara Delevingne has slammed Justin Bieber over his recent move to subsequently placing her in the last.

The 'Yummy' singer was asked to rank wife Hailey’s celebrity friends “from favorite to least favorite” among the chosen Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara while appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The Canadian singer faced off against James during a segment of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts, in which you either answer truthfully or eat whatever food is in front of you.

At first, Justin played safe while answering amid the cheering audience when he said, "Here's the thing, let's go back to it though. I know Kendall, I've spent the most time with Kendall, she's a good friend of ours. I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara. So, I have nothing against those people, it's just I have a better relationship with [Kendall]."



However, the singer left the margin for conflict with Cara when he said "So, it's not like I'm like, 'Oh, screw Cara, screw...you know what I mean?'"

To this, Cara quickly responded on Instagram taking a jibe at the Baby singer. The actress shared two photos of her and Justin together, one from the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and a selfie of them spending time together with clip from the show.



"Now vs. Then," Cara captioned the post. "If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber