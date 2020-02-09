Amber Heard, Bianca Butti's PDA-laden pictures surface days after leaked tape episode

Amber Heard was spotted at a pre-Oscars party with her new girlfriend Bianca Butti over the weekend, days after her private conversation with ex husband Johnny Depp got leaked.

The leaked tape of Amber and Depp lent credence to the latter's claim that he was attacked by his wife.

In the recent photos acquired by E! News, Amber was seen donning a satin black gown as she joined the party with her lady love.



The pair was spotted holding hands outside Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's bash celebrating Oscar-nominated film 'Parasite'.

According to E!, they were seen holding hands during the party when Amber introduced Bianca as her "new girlfriend".



