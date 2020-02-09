close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
February 9, 2020

Amber Heard, Bianca Butti's PDA-laden pictures surface days after leaked tape episode

Sun, Feb 09, 2020

Amber Heard was spotted at a pre-Oscars party  with her new girlfriend Bianca Butti over the weekend, days after her private conversation with ex husband Johnny Depp got leaked.

The leaked tape of Amber and Depp lent credence to the latter's claim that he was attacked by  his wife.

In the recent photos acquired by E! News, Amber was seen donning a satin black gown as she  joined the party with her lady love. 

The pair was  spotted holding hands outside Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's bash celebrating Oscar-nominated film 'Parasite'. 

According to E!, they were seen holding hands during the party  when Amber introduced Bianca as her "new girlfriend".


